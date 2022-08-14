Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville

Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety.

The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.

Krupski said the project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation was determined after INDOT completed an internal study and determined the need for additional travel lanes and intersection improvements in the area.

Motorists traveling through the area will also see that the entrance to Riverview Hospital is closed, meaning they will have to enter to the east opposite of John Street. All hospital doors, including the emergency room, are accessible off the roadway, according to the city’s website.

When work is completed on the first half of the roundabout, traffic will then switch to the newly constructed lanes on the south side of the roadway, Krupski said. At that time, construction will begin on the other half of the roundabout that is expected to take 52 days, depending on weather, she added.

“Left turn movements will be restricted at State Road 32/38 until the roundabout is complete in the fall of this year,” she said. “INDOT will be adjusting traffic signal timings to help with the change in traffic patterns throughout construction.”

Krupski said the Ind. 32/38 intersection is consistently listed in the top five intersections with the most accidents in the city and noted that the intent of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety. INDOT has also programmed additional improvements along Ind. 32 from Westfield to Noblesville that will help the overall safety and traffic flow of the entire corridor, according to Krupski.

The roundabout project is the first of two planned in the area. A second roundabout will be constructed at Ind. 32 and River Road that is expected to begin in the spring of next year with a targeted completion date in the summer.

The $6.5 million roundabout projects are being funded by INDOT and the city, which is picking up $2.15 million of the total cost, with INDOT covering the remaining amount.

Krupski also asked motorists to take their time as they travel through the area and urged the public to check the city’s website for updated information as construction progresses. Mayor Chris Jensen will also discuss updates and traffic changes in his weekly Friday Five that can be found on the city’s social media pages, Krupski said.

“Due to the changing traffic patterns during construction, it will be important for motorists to slow down and take their time driving through the construction,” she said.