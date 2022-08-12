Current Publishing
Letter: Councilor’s seat essentially vacant and should be filled

Editor,

Bruce Kimball is my city councilor, and I voted for him and have supported him and have displayed his campaign sign in my yard. I am annoyed to not have representation on the Carmel council. For the Carmel council to grant insurance coverage rather than restore representation of District 1 is wrong and a clear misconduct of the council’s duty to faithfully represent the governance of Carmel.

Kimball has by no fault or desire of his own abandoned his seat. If Kimball cannot bind or commit the City of Carmel in fiduciary matters, he has abandoned his seat and must be replaced. Any statement that it is preferable to await a November 2023 municipal election versus the correct method of a caucus is evidence of turning a blind eye to duty. If a ninth councilor was present as required, I wouldn’t even have to write this letter.

The Carmel council should vote Kimball a meritorious stipend if they believe charity is required. The seat is in fact vacant and must be filled soon.

Mark Higgins, Carmel


