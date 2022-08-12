Carmel Plan Commission to review plans for expansion of The GOAT

The Carmel Plan Commission is set to review expansion plans for The GOAT restaurant and bar at its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Carmel City Hall.

The proposed expansion would add 2,940 square feet to the existing building, which would more than double enclosed space on the property at 220 2nd St. SW.

The GOAT, which stands for Greatest of All Taverns, has been closed since April 2021, when the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals denied a variance that would have allowed it to continue operating in a residentially zoned area. The Carmel City Council rezoned the site for business use in March, but the decision was contingent on The GOAT owner, Kevin Paul, agreeing to a lengthy list of commitments.

Commitments include ending outdoor service by 7 p.m. daily and moving all patrons indoors by 7:45 p.m., ending alcohol service at 11:30 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 12:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closing the facility 30 minutes later, and establishing a hotline for neighbors to report concerns and complaints, which will be reported to the city weekly for the first three months of operations.

After The GOAT opened in the summer of 2020, the city received an influx of complaints about noise and patrons trespassing onto adjacent property. Complaints decreased after Paul made several changes to address the issues. The building expansion aims to further reduce noise and other issues.