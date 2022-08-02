Sweet music: New Noblesville Schools superintendent has diverse background

New Noblesville Schools Supt. Daniel Hile has a unique teaching background compared to most superintendents.

Hile, 43, started his career as a choir teacher and show choir director before moving up in the administration ranks.

“My family moved several times while I was growing up, and so I lived in a few different states and attended several different schools,” Hile said. “I even lived in France for a year thanks to an exciting opportunity we had as a family. I became very involved with music in high school and enjoyed performing as a member of any music group I could get involved with, including show choir.”

During his time as a student at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, he performed as a member of the Singing Hoosiers and Varsity Singers and participated in the Marching Hundred and basketball pep band.

Hile said Noblesville Schools has an outstanding reputation for music education.

“Performing arts are an important part of the school and community experience and I’m excited to be involved in all that’s happening here,” he said. “Every student activity, whether it be music, athletics, arts or clubs, provides its own unique opportunity for students to find success and a sense of belonging.”

Hile was hired in June to replace outgoing superintendent Beth Niedermeyer, who retired June 30. Hile previously was superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools, a district of approximately 1,200 students in Churubusco. He was an assistant principal and principal before becoming superintendent in 2017.

“In addition to the strong reputation of the school system, my family was drawn to the wonderful community that Noblesville enjoys,” Hile said.

Hile said he understands it will take time to get to know the staff and students.

“While this school corporation is much larger than my previous district, I do still plan to get to know as many staff, students and families as possible,” Hile said. “I hope that the Noblesville community finds me to be approachable and easy to talk to, as communication is extremely important to me.”

Hile said his experiences in his previous role in Churubusco will help.

“Each challenge brought with it an opportunity to learn and grow, and I bring with me the lessons learned and wisdom gained from those experiences,” he said. “I am very passionate about working collaboratively with others to achieve great things, and I look forward to all of the amazing things I know we will achieve at Noblesville Schools.”

Hile, who started July 1, said he is eager to learn more about the Noblesville community by listening and learning.

“Noblesville is one of the best districts in the state, and it is critical that I take time to learn about and understand the history, traditions, and norms of the Noblesville community,” he said. ‘Having said that, there are always enhancements to be made, new goals to set, new challenges to address, and higher achievements to reach for.”

Hile said Noblesville Schools will continue to be focused on building academic growth for each individual student.

“This is something we focus on all year and ILEARN is one of several tools we use to collectively measure academic achievement,” he said. “We expect continuous academic improvement and regularly engage our educators in professional planning, analysis and development towards this goal.”

Noblesville Schools’ 2022 ILEARN scores improved slightly over the 2021 scores, from 39.7 percent proficiency in English and math tests to 43.2 percent this year.

Hile said his management style centers on forging strong relationships.

“I place high value on interaction and collaboration and believe strongly in the results that can be realized when individuals work together towards a common goal,” he said. “I certainly do not have all of the answers, and I enjoy listening and learning from others so that together we can achieve powerful outcomes.”

Joe Forgey, Noblesville Schools board president, said the community wanted an approachable school leader with strong communication and problem-solving skills. Forgey said Hile had those strengths and also brings skills in planning, engagement and financial management.

Forgey said Hile was off to a strong start as Noblesville Schools prepared for the start of the school year, which was set to begin Aug. 1.

“He puts a strong focus on relationships and has been busy these past few weeks meeting our staff and community members,” Forgey said. “We’re eager to see how his leadership will continue to grow the district’s success in the future.”

Jeremy Hart, Smith-Green Community Schools board president, said he is confident Hile will achieve the same level of success in Noblesville as he enjoyed in Churubusco,

“His commitment to and success at Smith-Green Community Schools as a teacher, building administrator and superintendent is beyond measure and he will be difficult to replace,” Hart stated.



Emphasis on life skills

New Noblesville Schools Supt. Daniel Hile said it is the job of parents to teach their family’s personal, political, spiritual and social values and it’s not the role of schools to influence those values.

“

However, it is, and always has been, the role of schools to teach life skills,” he said. “I support skills like sharing, kindness, initiative, cooperation, treating others with respect, bullying prevention, drug prevention and managing stress. Students must have this foundation to be successful in school and, most importantly, in life.”

As far as the hot button issue of Critical Race Theory, Hile is clear it will not be taught in the schools.

“CRT promotes that racism is embedded in our nation’s systems and policies,” he said. “It’s an advanced social concept that should not be part of K-12 education.”

Meet Daniel Hile

Personal: Hile and wife Jana, have two children: Lillian, who attends Indiana University, and Lucas, who is a Noblesville High School student.

Education: Doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue, master’s degree in education administration from Indiana University Fort Wayne and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Indiana University.

Hobbies: Travel, trying new foods