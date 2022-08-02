Shots fired in Fishers neighborhood, no one injured

The Fishers Police Dept. is investigating reports of gunshots in a Fishers neighborhood in the late evening of Aug. 1. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

At approximately 11:13 p.m., FPD officers responded to a residential neighborhood where multiple 911 calls had been made reporting shots fired.

When officers responded to the home in the 10900 block of Veon Dr., southwest of E. 131st Street and Promise Road, they discovered that a vehicle in the driveway had been struck. Officers contacted the homeowners, who said nobody inside had been injured.

Police also investigated a nearby home that had been hit by gunshots. No one in that home was injured.

Detectives believe the suspect or suspects fled the neighborhood in a vehicle, but a description wasn’t available. Police said there isn’t an ongoing threat to the public.

FPD is asking residents and homeowners in that neighborhood to check their security, doorbell or exterior video from the time frame of the shooting and contact the department at 317-773-1828 if they see any suspicious people or vehicles. Anyone with information related to the investigation are asked to contact Det. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.