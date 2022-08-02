Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Shots fired in Fishers neighborhood, no one injured

Shots fired in Fishers neighborhood, no one injured

0
By on Fishers Community

The Fishers Police Dept. is investigating reports of gunshots in a Fishers neighborhood in the late evening of Aug. 1. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

At approximately 11:13 p.m., FPD officers responded to a residential neighborhood where multiple 911 calls had been made reporting shots fired.

When officers responded to the home in the 10900 block of Veon Dr., southwest of E. 131st Street and Promise Road, they discovered that a vehicle in the driveway had been struck. Officers contacted the homeowners, who said nobody inside had been injured. 

Police also investigated a nearby home that had been hit by gunshots. No one in that home was injured.

Detectives believe the suspect or suspects fled the neighborhood in a vehicle, but a description wasn’t available. Police said there isn’t an ongoing threat to the public.

FPD is asking residents and homeowners in that neighborhood to check their security, doorbell or exterior video from the time frame of the shooting and contact the department at 317-773-1828 if they see any suspicious people or vehicles. Anyone with information related to the investigation are asked to contact Det. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Suspect in fatal shooting of police officer has lengthy criminal history Civilian ‘cops’: Fishers Police Dept. offers annual police-training academies Lawrence public safety agencies conduct active shooter training Fishers police arrest Indianapolis man for car burglary Community outreach: Lawrence Police Dept., city officials embrace National Night Out Man arrested for car theft in Fishers
Share.