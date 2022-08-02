Fishers resident self-publishes first book

The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18.

“Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print and Kindle, or e-book, and can be found on library shelves in Fishers and Noblesville. Eldridge hopes copies will eventually be available in other bookstores.

Although Eldridge has published short stories online, “Beings” is the first work he’s published in print. He self-published the book and has been working on it for about a year.

“I’m thrilled. I couldn’t wait for it to get out,” Eldridge said.

An Indiana native, growing up in Monrovia and now living in Fishers, Eldridge hopes his book resonates with Hoosiers.

“I’m born and raised in Indiana, so it’s what I know.” Eldridge said. “So, I think a lot of what I write really relates to fellow Hoosiers and people in the Midwest, and I think that they if they read the book, they would see that.”

Eldridge, 37, is a business analyst for Stryker, a medical device company, has been writing since high school but never envisioned becoming an author. After graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University, he had no plans to write but eventually drew inspiration from reading Stephen King novels. Now, he wants to write full time.

Eldridge has already started his next book, which will be more in the mystery-suspense genre.

“My imagination is always working,” Eldridge said. “I wanted to write a book for myself more than anything. I wanted to write something that I thought I would like to read, and you know, I wasn’t trying to write the next ‘War and Peace.’ I just wanted to write something that I thought would be fun and easy and quick.”