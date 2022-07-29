Snapshot: County seniors receive scholarships to study medicine

From left, Eli VanHaaren (Hamilton Heights High School), Emma Bui (Hamilton Southeastern High School), Allison Maskew (Noblesville High School), Hannah Pensyl (Westfield High School), Erin Hanna (Fishers High School) and Brianna Hunter (Sheridan High School) (not pictured: Arya Musthyala, Carmel High School) are Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Bray Medical Scholarship and Hamilton County Medical Society Scholarship winners. The Dr. and Mrs. Malcolm Bray Medical Scholarship was established in 1993 through Riverview Health Foundation and is awarded to a graduating senior wishing to pursue a career in the medical field. The Hamilton County Medical Society Scholarship was created at the end of 2021 in partnership with Riverview Health Foundation with the goal to help local students pursue a medical career. (Photo courtesy of Riverview Health)

