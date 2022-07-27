New PAC schedules reception for HSE school board candidates

The Friends of Fishers Political Action Committee launched July 13 with a goal to elect school board candidates who, according to the organization, are best suited to promote academic success at Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

The PAC wants to elect new school board members in November that, according to the group, will make public schools a priority.

The PAC will hold its first in a series of receptions Aug. 10, when members of the community can meet the candidates and help raise money for Hamilton Southeastern school district. The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Balmoral House at 10101 Hamilton Hills Lane in Fishers.

Candidates supported by the PAC are Tiffany Pascoe of District 1; Dr. Juanita Albright of District 2; Dawn Lang of District 3; and Ben Orr of District 4. Keynote speakers will be Greg Garrison, Republican candidate for Hamilton County prosecutor, and Republican State Senator Jeff Raatz, chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Hamilton Southeastern fell from fourth to 16th in terms of academic rankings this past year, according to Michael Wilson, Friends of Fishers president. He also said he hopes future candidates will help raise academic performance and ranking and help best equip students for future success.

“Friends of Fishers seeks to promote and support candidates committed to the academic success of our schools and those who help maintain Fishers as a city that is a great place to live, work, and play,” Wilson stated in an email. “Our goal is to support candidates who voters can count on to prioritize our students and their success. The leadership of the district is paramount to its success and a change is necessary.”

Anyone who plans to attend the Aug. 10 reception must RSVP by Aug. 5 by emailing FriendsofFishers@gmail.com. Contributions can be made by mail to Friends of Fishers at P.O. Box 158, online at friendsoffishers.com or at the door on the night of the event.