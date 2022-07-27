Colts guard’s Blocking Cancer event in Carmel raises $250K for cancer research

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson hosted the second Blocking Cancer Dinner, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, on July 21 at Anthony’s Chophouse in Carmel.

Guests enjoyed dinner and had the opportunity to bid on sports and entertainment memorabilia. Attendees had the opportunity to mingle with current and former Colts players at an after-party. According to the V Foundation, the event raised $250,000 for cancer research.

Like many others, Nelson, a four-time Pro Bowler, was inspired by a speech former North Carolina State men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano, who was terminally ill with cancer at the time, gave at the 1993 ESPY Awards. Nelson, 26, said that when he and his teammates are trailing by a large deficit on the gridiron, it’s important to remember there is always hope and a chance to make a successful comeback.

“So many people have shown that through their fights with cancer and overcoming it and being victorious over it,” Nelson said.

Comedian Joey Mulinaro served as the event’s emcee. His impersonations of notable sports figures have garnered him nearly 360,000 followers on Twitter. He is closing in on 200,000 followers on Instagram. Mulinaro said it is important for him and Nelson to advocate for others.

“We have a platform, a way to give back, and so, with that platform, we have to use it for good (and) not for bad,” Mulinaro said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here tonight.”

Since its inception in 1993, the V Foundation has awarded nearly $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide, according to its website. Valvano and sports channel ESPN partnered to launch the nonprofit.

For more information or to donate, visit v.org.