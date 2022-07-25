West Fork Whiskey takes innovative approach to hiring

West Fork Whiskey Co. is growing its team in preparation of its new 35,000-square foot agritourism distillery attraction in Westfield.

West Fork is taking an innovative approach to hiring in the highly competitive labor market. The company is offering all full-time employees above-average wages, bonus opportunities, paid vacation and a full suite of benefits traditionally omitted for employees in the production, hospitality and retail sectors.

“We’ve rethought each front-line position, creating an organization of valued ambassadors for our brand,” co-owner Blake Jones said. “To attract and retain committed, talented team members, we realized we also had to challenge the conventional compensation structures. We believe that these steps are going to not only improve the livelihoods of our employees, but also help build a West Fork family that will be part of the organization for years to come.”

West Fork recently named Carlos Salazar as its executive chef for the farm-to-table restaurant at the agritourism facility.

West Fork Whiskey also recently named Megan Ray as program manager, Craig Rogers as hospitality manager and Todd Tapp as beverage director.