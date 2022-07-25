SMC named best managed company

SMC Corp. of America, headquartered in Noblesville, celebrated being named a 2022 Best Managed Company June 22 at its facility. It was one of two honorees from Indiana, the other being Telamon Corp. in Carmel.

Deloitte Private, a company offering audit and assurance, tax, consulting and risk and financial advisory services, sponsors the U.S. Best Managed Companies program. According to Deloitte’s website, “The U.S. Best Managed Companies program recognizes successful private companies for how well they’re run, what they’ve achieved, the contributions they make–and the people who make it all possible.”

This was the second consecutive year that SMC was named a top managed company by the Wall Street Journal and Deloitte Private.

“I wasn’t surprised because I think they’re an amazing company, but to win (this award) two years in a row says (that) there’s something special here at SMC,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said.

Jensen was one of three speakers at the event. The other two were SMC President Kelley Stacy and Deloitte Private’s Kevin Callon.

SMC is the largest private sector employer in the city with roughly 1,100 employees. According to Jensen, the company has been a major driver for the city and community ever since its arrival.

“They’re always willing to roll up their sleeves and be a partner in the community,” Jensen said. “We have so many great businesses here in Noblesville that don’t just employ great people, but then (they) turn around and send their people out to serve the community whether that be through volunteerism or different organizations. It means a lot.”

SMC also has strengthened its connection with residents by giving them unique opportunities. The 2.6 million square feet of company space is heavily secured, and an appointment is needed to get inside the building. Jensen said that a recent community day, in which residents toured the facility, was a success.

Now, Jensen is looking forward to continuing to work with the company as both it and the city evolve.

“SMC does such cutting edge, innovative work (and) they speak to the future of the workforce of Noblesville,” he said.

For more, visit smcusa.com/company/.