Noblesville council approves redistricting ordinance

The Noblesville Common Council approved a redistricting ordinance and heard several new business items, including an annexation ordinance an appropriation in the downtown development fund and a change of zoning request for the American Legion property on Conner Street at its July 12 meeting.

What happened: The Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance for redistricting.

What it means: After the census every 10 years, legislative and elective districts are required by the state to redistrict. Council President Megan Wiles said although the ordinance was introduced several months ago, she hadn’t received a question about it from the public.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for an ordinance approving additional appropriations in the downtown development fund.

What it means: CFO/City Controller Jeff Spalding said several years ago, the council committed $500,000 annually to the downtown development fund. Over time, an unspent balance has accrued.

“This is tapping that unspent balance to work on projects downtown,” Spalding said.

Projects include $85,000 for decorative crosswalk enhancements at the intersections of South 8th Street and Maple Avenue and South 9th Street and Maple Avenue in downtown Noblesville. A vote wasn’t taken. A public hearing will be conducted at the council’s next meeting.

What happened: An ordinance annexing 63 acres into the City of Noblesville was introduced.

What it means: City attorney Steve Unger introduced the ordinance. The annexation consists of 63 acres in the Midland Overlook Planned Development north of 171st Street, south of the Midland Trace Trail, east of Mill Creek Road and west of Willowview Road.

Unger said generally, the city approves voluntary annexations, in which annexations are petitioned for by the property owners. Because the Midland Overlook Planned Development was approved by the council in 2019, the city was unable to annex the development because state statute prohibits annexation in the year before a census. Because the process is a full annexation, public outreach meetings and notice to all property owners and six public information meetings have been conducted. Unger said the approval process will take three meetings – the introduction, the public hearing and then the council vote. The council is expected to vote on the annexation at its Nov. 4 meeting. Then, the public can remonstrate the decision for 90 days.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for a change of zoning ordinance.



What it means: The ordinance is for the American Legion Post at 1094 Conner St. The area consists of three lots. The ordinance would change the zoning from multi-family to downtown zoning, which also allows for residential mixed-use, single-family home, government uses, retail sales, museums and more. A vote wasn’t taken.

What happened: The council heard an ordinance changing the land use for 17.42 acres in the Corporate Campus Planned Development District.



What it means: The request, which is in the Hyde Park development, would allow for five buildings of multi-family dwellings. The change of land use would also allow for a clubhouse, outdoor grilling area, dog wash station and green space.