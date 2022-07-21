Current Publishing
You are at:»»»150-room Tempo hotel proposed at Clay Terrace

150-room Tempo hotel proposed at Clay Terrace

0
By on Carmel Community, Westfield Community

A Tempo by Hilton hotel has been proposed at Clay Terrace.

The 150-room hotel is set to be constructed behind Kona Grill, with an anticipated completion in 2024 pending city approval of the plans.

“Clay Terrace is home to an upscale mix of retailers, restaurants, service providers, and corporate offices,” stated Jennifer (Jones) Hillman, general manager, Clay Terrace. “With the potential addition of Tempo by Hilton, Clay Terrace continues to cultivate its best-in-class tenants and provide top-notch experiences to the Carmel community.”

The hotel is set to be managed by Dora Hospitality.

Several additional redevelopment projects are expected to be announced at Clay Terrace in the coming months.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel in brief — July 12, 2022 CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup Carmel in brief — July 19, 2022 Making their mark: From nursing to living abroad, artists take winding roads to careers at Carmel tattoo gallery Statehouse Republicans remain tight-lipped on how they’ll address abortion rights at special session Westfield service clubs recognized
Share.