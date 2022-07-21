150-room Tempo hotel proposed at Clay Terrace

A Tempo by Hilton hotel has been proposed at Clay Terrace.

The 150-room hotel is set to be constructed behind Kona Grill, with an anticipated completion in 2024 pending city approval of the plans.

“Clay Terrace is home to an upscale mix of retailers, restaurants, service providers, and corporate offices,” stated Jennifer (Jones) Hillman, general manager, Clay Terrace. “With the potential addition of Tempo by Hilton, Clay Terrace continues to cultivate its best-in-class tenants and provide top-notch experiences to the Carmel community.”

The hotel is set to be managed by Dora Hospitality.

Several additional redevelopment projects are expected to be announced at Clay Terrace in the coming months.