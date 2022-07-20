Carmel Clay Schools to bring back parent-teacher conferences, expand fall break 

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met July 19 to approve a calendar that includes an expanded fall break and discuss the return of parent-teacher conferences and a possible partnership with the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement.

What happened: The school board approved the calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, with the biggest change being an expanded fall break.

What it means: Currently, fall break is two days, but it will expand to a full week beginning in 2023. The break is set for Oct. 9-13 in 2023 and Oct. 7 to 11 in 2024, which is immediately after the conclusion of the first quarter of school. Students will return to school three days earlier in August to make up for the change.

What’s next: The new calendar goes into effect for the 2023-24 school year. The two-day 2022 fall break will be Oct. 13-14.

What happened: CCS will bring back scheduled parent-teacher conferences for elementary school students in November.

What it means: CCS stopped holding the conferences several years ago but is resuming the practice after gathering feedback from parents, teachers and principals. The conferences will be held the afternoon and evening of Nov. 3 and the morning of Nov. 4. Students will attend a half day of school Nov. 3 and be sent home before the conferences begin. Students will not come to school on Nov. 4.

What happened: The board heard a presentation from Assistant Supt. Amy Dudley about a proposal for CCS to become a partner in the Hamilton County Center for Career Achievement.

What it means: Joining the newly created HCCCA would expand career and technical education opportunities for students by allowing them to take courses at other county schools or gain skills and experience at businesses in the community. It is expected to lessen the number of students traveling to the J. Everett Light Career Center in Washington Township to take courses not available at Carmel High School.

What’s next: The school board will vote on whether to officially become part of HCCCA at a future meeting.