The facility replaces an original barn that was built in the 1950s or 1960s.

Strawtown Koteewi Park gets new maintenance facility

Noblesville Community

Noblesville’s Strawtown Koteewi Park has long been in a need of a new maintenance facility.

“In order to manage and maintain the county’s largest park, this facility was essential to be able to accomplish that task,” said Bruce Oldham, Hamilton Country Parks and Recreation deputy director. “It was long overdue.”

The facility celebrated its grand opening June 3 with Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.  leadership and board members, along with representatives of Friends of Hamilton County Parks, a nonprofit foundation.

The facility has five work bays for park vehicles and equipment. It also has two offices, a meeting room with AV capabilities for trainings, fully plumbed restrooms, a locker room, safety shower and eye-wash station, a large ventilation fan for air movement during the extreme highs and lows of Indiana weather and a mezzanine for extra dry storage of parts and product stock.

The state-of-the-art facility in Noblesville will not only provide maintenance service for Strawtown Koteewi’s 800 acres but will service several of the department’s parks in northern Hamilton County.

Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept. staff opened the facility June 3. (Photos courtesy of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Dept.)

“Our maintenance crew is our lifeblood, so making sure they have all the proper tools and supplies as well as the proper place to work is going to make us a better department as a whole,” Oldham said.

Oldham said the park’s maintenance staff previously operated out of an original barn. Oldham said he is not sure if the barn was built in the 1950s or 1960s.

“It was really a storage barn that we turned into a maintenance office in order to be able to work,” he said.

There are also maintenance facilities at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel and Cool Creek Park in Westfield.

Strawtown Koteewi offers a wide range of activities with an archery range, an aerial adventure course, stables, an equestrian facility and snow tubing.

“This maintenance department is responsible for that park and the amenities within it,” Oldham said.

There are five full-time employees and five part-time employees at the facility.

