The Noblesville Street Dance will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 6 in downtown Noblesville. (File photo)

Noblesville Street Dance tapped for Aug. 6

Noblesville Main Street Executive Director Kate Baker expects plenty of people will have a pep in their step at the Noblesville Street Dance.

The event, presented by Riverview Health, is slated from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 6 in downtown Noblesville.

The event will feature Kelli Yates as the opening act and Groove Smash as the featured band. Tentatively, Yates will play from 7 to 8 p.m. with Groove Smash to follow.

“It’ll be a great night of hits,” Baker said.

The dance is Noblesville Main Street’s largest single-day event.

“We expect a few thousand people to be downtown to enjoy the fun,” Baker said. “We have more than 20 vendors booked and hope to have many more.”

Baker said an array of vendors and downtown merchants will sell food and products.

“You’ll see some (merchants) that move out onto the street and some that keep their doors open,” Baker said. “It’s a great night to dine downtown, too.”

Prior to the dance, the Hamilton County Artists’ Association will present its annual Art Fair on the Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the Farmers Market will partner with Nickel Plate Arts to host Art Day at the Market from 8 a.m. to noon at Federal Hill Commons.

Noble Coffee, in collaboration with Noblesville Main Street, will present Salsa on the Square. Salsa on the Square follows an earlier than usual Music and All That Jazz, featuring the David Hartman Band, from 5 to 7 p.m. as part of Noblesville Main Street’s First Friday series, powered by Duke Energy. Salsa on the Square continues the party for a 21-and-older crowd from 7 to 11 p.m.

