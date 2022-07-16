ReadLS aims to help struggling readers

A game-based cognitive therapy program designed for struggling readers ages 5 and up has expanded to central Indiana. ReadLS, launched locally at Riley Hospital for Children, aims to build and strengthen the neural systems in the brain required for reading.

“The game-based format keeps the user engaged and motivated during the lessons. Because the entire program is completed on a computer, ReadLS can be done with the comfort and privacy of one’s own home,” said Laura Donaldson, account executive with MEG & Associates, a marketing company that has collaborated with New York-based distributor CanAdvance to launch the program in Central Indiana.

ReadLS uses moving graphics and differential sound to build phonemic awareness, graphophonemic knowledge and language structure. Donaldson said the goal of ReadLS is to help individuals build confidence in their reading skills and abilities.

“Too often, kids who struggle with reading feel less than capable when they compare themselves to their peers. They get frustrated that their friends and classmates are reading at higher levels,” said Donaldson, a Carmel resident. “Many feel embarrassed, or even get teased, because they receive extra help with reading or because they are known as the ‘poor reader’ when completing in-class read-aloud activities. This becomes very discouraging, and many kids give up. Teachers and parents eventually hit a point where they feel like they’ve tried everything to help. ReadLS was made by dyslexics, for dyslexics and virtually anyone who struggles with reading.”

CanAdvance has professionals using ReadLS in clinics in eight states. ReadLS first launched in Central Indiana in December 2021. Locally, CanAdvance partnered with Riley Children’s Foundation for a holiday promotion to benefit Riley Children’s Foundation. The program can also be used remotely.

For more, visit lsworks.org or email info@CanAdvance.com.