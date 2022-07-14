Current Publishing
The third annual Mudsock Fest is set for July 30. The event is a fundraiser for Children’s TherAplay. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Cass)

Mudsock Fest to jam for a good cause

By on Fishers Community

Mudsock Fest is set to rock for Children’s TherAplay of Carmel July 30. The festival will be held at 10570 E. 116th St., Fishers. Founded in 2019, the event is in its third year. It festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event raised over $6,000 last year, and co-founder Brandon Cass is hopes to surpass that total this time. Cass expects about 150 attendees and has a $10,000 fundraising goal.

The festival will be hosted at the home of co-founder Jenna Todd. It was Todd who introduced Cass to TherAplay because her son, Maxwell, graduated from the clinic in March of 2021.

TherAplay utilizes horses to provide children with physical, occupational and speech therapy. The name for that type of treatment is hippotherapy. Cass said he was amazed at how much Todd’s son progressed at the clinic.

“We cannot say enough about what TherAplay has done for him,” Cass said.

Money raised from the previous festivals has been used to fund a stall and sponsor a therapy horse at the clinic.

“We’ve been trying to upscale (the festival) a little bit more year by year,” Cass said.

This year’s headliner will be The Why Store, a band that originated in Muncie that has released six studio albums. Cass said there will also be a DJ.

Food for the festival will be provided by Farmland BBQ Co. Cass said drinks will be available from the Triton Brewing Co. Tickets to the festival include a barbecue item and a drink, with additional food and drinks available for purchase. Cass said Farmland BBQ and Triton Brewing Co. are also serving as sponsors and will donate a portion of earnings from the event to Mudsock Fest.

Tickets are $40 each. Cass said even though it’s a night for a good cause, Mudsock is an adult-only event.

“We do it for the kids, but the kids aren’t invited,” Cass said.

For tickets, visit mudsockfest.com/. Tickets are also available at the door. For more on Children’s TherAplay, visit childrenstheraplay.org/.

