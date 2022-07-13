Westfield police: No injuries following armed robbery at Moyer Fine Jewelers

Current Publishing
Moyer Fine Jewelers, 14727 Thatcher Lane, Carmel, was the target of an armed robbery that occurred late this afternoon. Westfield Police Dept. is still on scene, a source close to the situation said.

WPD Capt. Charles Hollowell confirmed there were no injuries, and he’s not sure if a weapon was displayed. He said he believes some jewelry was stolen but is uncertain. Detectives won’t release more information until after they’ve spoken with witnesses.

A person familiar with the situation said the robbery was a smash-and-grab. A witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity said there were three suspects in ski masks. Carmel Police Dept. told Current it has no information regarding the crime.

This story will be updated.

