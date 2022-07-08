Carmel gym provides blend of movement, strength training

Jessica Strom and Chris Snyder are a perfect match at ELEMENTAL.

The married couple co-owns the specialty fitness and lifestyle practice.

“We blend Jessica’s world of Pilates through movement and my world of sports performance, which is my background,” Snyder said.

Strom said she focuses on flexibility and mobility.

“Chris focuses on speed, agility and strength,” Strom said.

The couple, who live in Westfield, opened the Carmel gym at 510 W. Carmel Dr. in late December 2021.

Snyder, 47, recently left his job as strength and conditioning coach for Chip Ganassi Racing to concentrate on the business. He had been with Ganassi Racing for nearly 19 years. Strom met Snyder when the Ganassi team hired her to help drivers with mobility.

“There are so many components to building a total athlete,” Strom said. “We work with them on their fundamental levels and elemental levels, and we put those pieces together to create one athlete.”

Strom said the gym’s other physical trainers and nutritionist have different specialties.

“One athlete might work with all of us because of all of these components. It’s like a recipe,” she said. “Our logo has five different components: movement, breath, your mindset, your lifestyle and fuel when fueling your body.”

Snyder, who played defensive end on the Penn State University football team, came to Indianapolis to play for the Indiana Firebirds in the Arena Football League from 2001-2004 after the team moved from Albany, N.Y. He later played for the Colorado Crush in the same league.

ELEMENTAL provides technology-based training for high school and youth athletes. Snyder works with football, soccer and lacrosse players from area high schools. Strom said the older athletes train for golf, pickleball and skiing.

Strom said the D-WALL technology training system at ELEMENTAL is the only system of its kind in the Midwest. D-WALL is an assessment and training tool.

“We blend not just the strength and conditioning, but the mental training and vision training,” Snyder said.

The gym is offering a Summer Recovery Series- an unlimited number of classes per week for $199 until Aug. 1. The series includes mat Pilates, mobility (functional range conditioning), strength training, yoga and walking classes.

For more, visit elementalx.co.