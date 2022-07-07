Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September

The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on many businesses. Zionville’s Books & Brews was among them.

Nick Valentin, who has owned Books & Brews in Brownsburg since Feb. 1, 2020, purchased the Zionsville Books & Brews June 1, 2020, at 65 Boone Village, in Boone Village. He plans to close the Zionsville bookstore/restaurant, which opened in July 2016, when his lease expires Sept. 30.

“I’d hoped the pandemic wouldn’t last too much past the summer that year, but I was very much mistaken,” Valentin said. “The sales at the Zionsville location just haven’t reached what I need them to be in order to sustain itself. There are a number of improvements I’d like to make that I think would help increase sales, but I don’t have the cash on hand or cash flow to make them.”

Valentin said the decision to close was extremely difficult.

“I’m selling all the equipment, furnishings and inventory,” he said. “Anyone would be able to step in and continue as a Books & Brews or rebrand to something else.”

Valentin, who lives in Danville, said he has no plans to close his Brownsburg bookstore/restaurant.

For more, booksnbrews.com/zionsville.