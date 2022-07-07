Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September

Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September

0
By on Zionsville Community

The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on many businesses. Zionville’s Books & Brews was among them.

Nick Valentin, who has owned Books & Brews in Brownsburg since Feb. 1, 2020, purchased the Zionsville Books & Brews June 1, 2020, at 65 Boone Village, in Boone Village. He plans to close the Zionsville bookstore/restaurant, which opened in July 2016, when his lease expires Sept. 30.

Nick Valentin, who plans to close the Zionsville Books & Brews, pauses outside his Brownsburg Books & Brews. (Photo courtesy of Nick Valentin)

“I’d hoped the pandemic wouldn’t last too much past the summer that year, but I was very much mistaken,” Valentin said. “The sales at the Zionsville location just haven’t reached what I need them to be in order to sustain itself. There are a number of improvements I’d like to make that I think would help increase sales, but I don’t have the cash on hand or cash flow to make them.”

Valentin said the decision to close was extremely difficult.

“I’m selling all the equipment, furnishings and inventory,” he said. “Anyone would be able to step in and continue as a Books & Brews or rebrand to something else.”

Valentin, who lives in Danville, said he has no plans to close his Brownsburg bookstore/restaurant.

For more, booksnbrews.com/zionsville.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Collecting sleuth: Zionsville resident Doyle hunts down Sherlock Holmes books, memorabilia Strike zone: Former major league pitcher Storen lends hand to the Zionsville Community High School baseball team ‘Old school food’: Carmel entrepreneur who specializes in elaborate picnic baskets soon to open restaurant Meaningful mission: Nonprofits’ partnership benefits people with intellectual and developmental disabilities ‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville  Polo at Sunset benefits Boys & Girls Club, zWORKS
Share.