Westfield resident opens chiropractic office

Milton Brinza’s path to opening Brinza Spine and Sport began in 2006.

Brinza began experiencing debilitating back pain while running middle school cross country.

“I sought help from a chiropractor and was able to get out of pain and back to participating in sports,” said Brinza, a Westfield resident. “That’s what inspired me to provide that experience and happiness that was given to me as a patient. It was pretty much from that day forward that I really wanted to become a chiropractor and offer that same pain relief for other people. Ever since then, it’s been clear this is route we’re going to go. It’s been a fun journey.”

Brinza, a board-certified chiropractic physician and licensed acupuncturist, opened Brinza Spine and Sport in April at 16848 Southpark Dr., Suite 300, Westfield. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Brinza spends Thursday in a Terre Haute office.

Brinza, 29, is from Terre Haute and competed in cross country and track and field at Indiana State University.

“To our knowledge, there aren’t any other chiropractors in Westfield who offer all of these services under the same roof,” he said. “It’s a good location and central in Westfield.”

Treatments include acupuncture, dry needling, soft tissue therapy, chiropractic adjustments and sports rehab.

“Any type of rehab or sports injuries, these types of things, are right up our alley,” Brinza said.

Brinza’s wife, Sabrina, is the office manager.

“We want to make sure we have the business established and eventually we’ll add another chiropractor at the Westfield office and one at the Terre Haute office, so each office (will be open) five days a week,” he said.

Brinza previously worked at a chiropractic clinic in Indianapolis. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from ISU. He earned his doctorate of chiropractic from Logan University in St. Louis.

While going through his graduate education, Brinza took an interest in learning the root cause of conditions and acquiring the best techniques possible to resolve them.

“It was this mentality which allowed me to see the big picture when it comes to providing comprehensive health care,” he said. “My true passion lies in providing a solution for each presenting condition. Although the area of pain often holds immeasurable value in proper diagnosis and treatment, you can’t truly unlock a person’s full potential until you look at the body as a whole.”

For more, visit brinzaspine.com.