Un5gettable to appear at Feinstein’s

Un5gettable started as five friends from Kokomo having fun performing.

“We started 20 years ago in our late teens and early 20s,” Carmel resident Joe Cameron said. “We were friends first. We decided to do a couple performances as a gag. We went our separate ways to live life.”

In 2014, they decided to perform some original comedy songs.

“We haven’t stopped writing, recording and performing since then,” Cameron said. “It’s been fun and unexpected to do this with my friends.”

Actors Theatre of Indiana Live will present Un5gettable at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Feinstein’s Cabaret at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel.

Cameron said the group will perform six shows at Indy Fringe later this summer.

Two of the members live out of state, so they only do a few live performances a year.

“We do video and music content,” said Cameron, who moved to Carmel from Chicago in 2021.

Cameron said he and Zach Harris do most of the writing. There have been times when four members have written together.

Cameron said the five vocalists met through Civic Theatre or high school show choir.

Brendan Hawkins lives in Fishers and Ryan Richards is in the process of moving from Kokomo to Carmel. Kyle Cothern lives in Chicago while Harris is in Los Angeles.

“The show will be a 90-minute break from the real world where we are going to sing about ridiculous scenarios in an extremely serious manner,” Cameron said. “We definitely play some uptempo songs and we have some ballads. The show, from beginning to end, has great energy and will be super fun for families or everyone who goes.”

The group released an album, “I Am Okay,” in May.

“It’s fun but there is an element of mental health, kicking the stigma of mental health and how we think it’s OK to talk about it,” he said. “These songs are still comedy, so it’s not heavy handed.”

For more, visit un5gettable.com and feinsteinshc.com.