Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Colts lineman to bring Blocking Cancer fundraising event to Carmel

Colts lineman to bring Blocking Cancer fundraising event to Carmel

0
By on Carmel Community, Health

By Les Morris

Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson is teaming up with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to host a fundraising event later this month in Carmel.

The second Blocking Cancer dinner will be held July 21 at Anthony’s Chophouse. Presented by Gregor Private Wealth Group at Merrill Lynch, the event will be emceed by comedian Joey Mulinaro.

Nelson, 26, has been an exemplary performer on the Colts’ interior line since his rookie year. A 6-foot-5, 330-pound left guard who played collegiately at Notre Dame, Nelson became the 56th player in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl spot in each of his first four years in the league and one of only eight offensive linemen to accomplish the feat.

The evening will include an opportunity to mingle with current and former Colts players at an official after-party following dinner, courtesy of Anthony’s Chophouse. Attendees will also be able to bid on live and silent auction items.

Tickets, which cost $500, are available to the public and may be purchased at v.org/blockingcancer.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research, the beneficiary of the Carmel event, was founded in 1983 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano. Valvano coached his underdog North Carolina State Wolfpack to the 1983 NCAA men’s basketball title and later became an ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. The organization has earned the highest rating for 11 consecutive years from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest evaluator of charities, placing the V Foundation among the top 2 percent of all charities evaluated.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Carmel’s Trent family continue fundraising to support pediatric cancer research Paying it forward: Former Colts teammates share ‘wealth of knowledge’ through Gridiron Gang football training program Fore! an important cause: Foundation Fighting Blindness Indianapolis Chapter conducts inaugural fundraiser Carmel in brief — June 14, 2022 Community spark: CarmelFest grand marshals reflect on 30 years of service at event Plot twist: Couple retires to Carmel after spending careers promoting exotic cars, Hollywood stars
Share.