Colts lineman to bring Blocking Cancer fundraising event to Carmel

By Les Morris

Indianapolis Colts star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson is teaming up with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to host a fundraising event later this month in Carmel.

The second Blocking Cancer dinner will be held July 21 at Anthony’s Chophouse. Presented by Gregor Private Wealth Group at Merrill Lynch, the event will be emceed by comedian Joey Mulinaro.

Nelson, 26, has been an exemplary performer on the Colts’ interior line since his rookie year. A 6-foot-5, 330-pound left guard who played collegiately at Notre Dame, Nelson became the 56th player in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl spot in each of his first four years in the league and one of only eight offensive linemen to accomplish the feat.

The evening will include an opportunity to mingle with current and former Colts players at an official after-party following dinner, courtesy of Anthony’s Chophouse. Attendees will also be able to bid on live and silent auction items.

Tickets, which cost $500, are available to the public and may be purchased at v.org/blockingcancer.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research, the beneficiary of the Carmel event, was founded in 1983 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano. Valvano coached his underdog North Carolina State Wolfpack to the 1983 NCAA men’s basketball title and later became an ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. The organization has earned the highest rating for 11 consecutive years from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest evaluator of charities, placing the V Foundation among the top 2 percent of all charities evaluated.