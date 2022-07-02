Lawrence Police investigate crash resulting in fatality

Just before 11 p.m. on July 1, Lawrence police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happed at the intersection of E 46th St. and N Post Rd. in Lawrence.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a red pick-up truck, was going south on N Post Rd. when it struck the other vehicle. The adult male driver of the passenger car was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, but was declared decieced upon arrival.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot and remains unidentified. Investigators are still searching for the man and any other contributing factors to the crash. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477.