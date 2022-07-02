Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Lawrence Police investigate crash resulting in fatality

Lawrence Police investigate crash resulting in fatality

0
By on Geist Community

Just before 11 p.m. on July 1, Lawrence police responded to a crash that resulted in a fatality. The crash happed at the intersection of E 46th St. and N Post Rd. in Lawrence.

There were two vehicles involved in the crash. One of the vehicles, a red pick-up truck, was going south on N Post Rd. when it struck the other vehicle. The adult male driver of the passenger car was transported by EMS to a local emergency room, but was declared decieced upon arrival.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot and remains unidentified. Investigators are still searching for the man and any other contributing factors to the crash. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup City of Lawrence 4th Fest combines food, fun and, yes, fireworks Indy Honor Flight takes Carmel veterans to visit D.C. memorials Lawrence council OKs new water rates, delays $250K appropriation for street projects Community asset: Local YMCA celebrates 25 years of offering services to Lawrence Vehicles illegally drive on Midland Trace Trail 
Share.