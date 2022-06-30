Freedom Run set for July 2

CarmelFest will be off to a running start.

The Freedom Run, consisting of a 5-mile and a 1.5-mile fun run, kicks off festivities at 8 a.m. July 2 at Carmel High School. Jason Springer, marketing manager for event organizer Tuxedo Brothers, said this is the 15th year the event has been held in Carmel. Prior to that, Freedom Run previously was held at Eagle Creek Park and at Butler University.

“It’s a standalone event, but we donate money back to CarmelFest,” Springer said.

Springer said the race draws mostly from the central Indiana area. He said it’s a mixture of competitive runners and casual runners.

“There are family members who come out for a leisurely good time,” he said.

Springer said organizers typically try to have the event on a Saturday unless the Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week.

Awards are presented to the top three male and female winners and the top three in each age group, which ranges from 12 and under to 75 and older.

Indianapolis native Noah Droddy, who has been to the Olympics Marathon Trials, was the overall winner last year.

The cost for the 5-mile run and 1.5-mile walk is $30 through July 1 and $35 on race day. The family rate is $60 for first the two participants and $25 for each additional family member through July 1 and $70 for two participants and $30 for each additional on race day. For active duty military, the cost is $25 by July 1 and $30 on race day. The Kids Run is free.

There will be two water stations on the course with food and refreshments at the finish.

To register, visit tuxbro.com.