CarmelFest KidZone favorites return 

By Chris Bavender

CarmelFest is a family tradition for many families because it offers a wide range of activities for all ages – including the always popular KidsZone.

This year, the KidsZone – south of City Hall – will be divided into sections, according to co-chair William Howard II.

“We will have kid friendly vendors, a section of rides and attractions specifically for our older kids and younger adults, and a section for our toddlers and younger kids,” Howard said.

“We are committed to not just providing rides and attractions for families, but to create an enjoyable and fun experience for everyone, from toddlers to young adults and for those adults who are still very much kids at heart,” KidsZone co-chair Christine Zoccola said.

This is the second year Zoccola and Howard have served as co-chairs for KidsZone, and both have enjoyed the event with their families through the years.

“CarmelFest is truly a special event for family and friends of all ages to enjoy together,” Zoccola said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help with this amazing community event.”

The decision on what to include in the KidsZone is based on input from families and children, according to Howard.

“We spent a good amount of time last year walking around and speaking with families to identify what was good, what they liked, what they hoped for or would like to see in the future KidsZones,” Howard said.

That includes the return of bounce houses and inflatable rides that were temporarily grounded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, the kids will get the opportunity to run, jump and bounce until their hearts are content,” Zoccola said.

Other familiar rides and attractions will return, such as a 25-foot climbing wall, the gyroscope, a bungee jump trampoline and a petting zoo. New attractions include a mechanical bull/skateboard, eight-person toxic meltdown, a street-performing magician, a photo booth and a water balloon attraction.

“We have always thought about the KidsZone as the heart of CarmelFest, and when you walk into KidsZone, whether you are 5, 15 or any age, you are transported to a place of fun, excitement and happiness,” Howard said. “It’s a special place where a kid, and a kid at heart, can just be a kid and just have fun without worry.”