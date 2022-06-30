CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup

|CarmelFest Parade List 2022
|#
|R/L
|Name
|#
|R/L
|Name
|0
|Bike Carmel Mascot Spokes
|40
|R
|Indy Eleven Soccer Mascot Zeke
|0
|Spider-Man
|41
|S
|Carmel High School Choirs
|1
|R
|Carmel PD Chief Jeff Horner
|42
|S
|IMS Motor Speedway 500 Princesses
|2
|R
|Carmel VFW/American Legion Honor Guard
|43
|L
|Carmel Clay Public Library
|3
|L
|Grand Marshal Jeff & Shari Worrell
|44
|R
|Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do Demo Team
|4
|R
|Allied Solutions CarmelFest Parade Sponsor
|45
|L
|Coach Blair’s Voice & Performanc Studio
|5
|S
|Carmel Fire Department
|46
|R
|Indy SEWA
|6
|L
|Carmel City Council
|47
|L
|Therapy Redefined
|7
|R
|Rotary Club Of Carmel
|48
|R
|WISH-TV 8
|8
|L
|Rotary Club of Carmel 10 Person Bike
|49
|L
|Carmel Masonic Family
|9
|R
|Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard
|50
|R
|Indianapolis-Fort Harrison Chapter 66
|10
|L
|National Bank of Indianapolis
|51
|L
|Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
|11
|S
|Carmel HS Marching Greyhounds
|52
|R
|Mercy Kids of Mercy Road Church Carmel
|12
|S
|Carmel JV Color Guard
|53
|L
|95.5 WFMS
|13
|R
|Carmel High School Cheerleaders
|54
|R
|Judge Brian Poindexter
|14
|L
|Carmel Pups 6th Grade Cheer Team
|55
|S
|Indianapolis Chinese Community Center
|15
|R
|CBS4 WTTV
|56
|L
|13 News
|16
|L
|THE TWIRLING JONES SISTERS
|57
|R
|Indiana Ballet Conservatory
|17
|R
|Miss Indiana
|58
|L
|Carmel Farmers Market/Eat Your Veggies
|18
|L
|Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream
|59
|R
|Our Lady of Mt Carmel – Merciful HELP Center
|19
|R
|Indy Fuel Mascot Nitro
|60
|L
|Mary Eckard
|20
|S
|Indiana Association of Chinese Americans/Ling’s/Performing Arts
|61
|R
|99.5 WZPL
|21
|L
|President & Mrs Lincoln
|62
|L
|Congregation Beth Shalom
|22
|R
|Carmel Clay Republican Club/Rep Victoria Spartz
|63
|R
|Actors Theatre of Indiana
|23
|L
|GEICO Careers/Gecko Mascot
|64
|L
|Hamilton County Republican Party
|24
|R
|Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers
|65
|R
|The Travel Agent, Inc.
|25
|L
|FOX59 WXIN
|66
|L
|COhatch Carmel
|26
|R
|Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
|67
|R
|Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
|27
|L
|Carmel School Of Rock
|68
|L
|Indiana Supports Ukraine
|28
|R
|Hamilton County Democratic Party
|69
|S
|Corvette Indy
|29
|L
|Radiance Dance Company
|70
|R
|Hunter of Homes Military Tribute Grand Finale
|30
|R
|Cub Scout Pack 124
|71
|R
|1904 Oldsmobile Pie Wagon/Utility Truck
|31
|L
|104-5 WJJK Morning Show with Greg & Joni
|72
|R
|US Army & National Guard
|32
|S
|Hoosier MG’s
|73
|R
|Marine Corps League
|33
|L
|Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos
|74
|R
|Island X4 Navy Seabees
|34
|R
|WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory
|75
|R
|USO of Indiana
|35
|L
|St. Mark’s UMC Kidz Church/Music/Praise
|76
|R
|USMC M 151A2 MUTT Jeep/Tactical Truck (Jester)
|36
|R
|Indianapolis Indians Mascot Rowdie
|77
|R
|Desert Storm Marine Humvee (Vickery)
|37
|L
|Stewart & Stewart Fire Truck
|78
|R
|WWII Roundtable & Veterans Support Council
|38
|R
|Girl Scouts
|79
|R
|Veterans Corvette Club of Central Indiana
|39
|L
|Back Porch Express
|80
|R
|American Legion Military Truck
|81
|L
|Sheridan Blackhawk Marching Band
CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup
