CarmelFest 2022 Parade Lineup

0
By on Carmel Community

CarmelFest Parade List 2022
# R/L Name # R/L Name
0 Bike Carmel Mascot Spokes 40 R Indy Eleven Soccer Mascot Zeke
0 Spider-Man 41 S Carmel High School Choirs
1 R Carmel PD Chief Jeff Horner 42 S IMS Motor Speedway 500 Princesses
2 R Carmel VFW/American Legion Honor Guard 43 L Carmel Clay Public Library
3 L Grand Marshal Jeff & Shari Worrell 44 R Master Yoo’s Tae Kwon Do Demo Team
4 R Allied Solutions CarmelFest Parade Sponsor 45 L Coach Blair’s Voice & Performanc Studio
5 S Carmel Fire Department 46 R Indy SEWA
6 L Carmel City Council 47 L Therapy Redefined
7 R Rotary Club Of Carmel 48 R WISH-TV 8
8 L Rotary Club of Carmel 10 Person Bike 49 L Carmel Masonic Family
9 R Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard 50 R Indianapolis-Fort Harrison Chapter 66
10 L National Bank of Indianapolis 51 L Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
11 S Carmel HS Marching Greyhounds 52 R Mercy Kids of Mercy Road Church Carmel
12 S Carmel JV Color Guard 53 L 95.5 WFMS
13 R Carmel High School Cheerleaders 54 R Judge Brian Poindexter
14 L Carmel Pups 6th Grade Cheer Team 55 S Indianapolis Chinese Community Center
15 R CBS4 WTTV 56 L 13 News
16 L THE TWIRLING JONES SISTERS 57 R Indiana Ballet Conservatory
17 R Miss Indiana 58 L Carmel Farmers Market/Eat Your Veggies
18 L Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream 59 R Our Lady of Mt Carmel – Merciful HELP Center
19 R Indy Fuel Mascot Nitro 60 L Mary Eckard
20 S Indiana Association of Chinese Americans/Ling’s/Performing Arts 61 R 99.5 WZPL
21 L President & Mrs Lincoln 62 L Congregation Beth Shalom
22 R Carmel Clay Republican Club/Rep Victoria Spartz 63 R Actors Theatre of Indiana
23 L GEICO Careers/Gecko Mascot 64 L Hamilton County Republican Party
24 R Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers 65 R The Travel Agent, Inc.
25 L FOX59 WXIN 66 L COhatch Carmel
26 R Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers 67 R Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
27 L Carmel School Of Rock 68 L Indiana Supports Ukraine
28 R Hamilton County Democratic Party 69 S Corvette Indy
29 L Radiance Dance Company 70 R Hunter of Homes Military Tribute Grand Finale
30 R Cub Scout Pack 124 71 R 1904 Oldsmobile Pie Wagon/Utility Truck
31 L 104-5 WJJK Morning Show with Greg & Joni 72 R US Army & National Guard
32 S Hoosier MG’s 73 R Marine Corps League
33 L Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos 74 R Island X4 Navy Seabees
34 R WRTV Chief Meteorologist Kevin Gregory 75 R USO of Indiana
35 L St. Mark’s UMC Kidz Church/Music/Praise 76 R USMC M 151A2 MUTT Jeep/Tactical Truck (Jester)
36 R Indianapolis Indians Mascot Rowdie 77 R Desert Storm Marine Humvee (Vickery)
37 L Stewart & Stewart Fire Truck 78 R WWII Roundtable & Veterans Support Council
38 R Girl Scouts 79 R Veterans Corvette Club of Central Indiana
39 L Back Porch Express 80 R American Legion Military Truck
81 L Sheridan Blackhawk Marching Band

