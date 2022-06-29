CarmelFest 2022 – Your guide to getting in and out

The Carmel Police Department constantly strives to provide safe and efficient traffic flow. The following guide will help you get quickly and safely in and out of CarmelFest activities. Please plan your visit to CarmelFest with the following information in mind.

Quick tips

Please be patient – Keep in mind that there will be many people trying to use the same streets at the same time. Officers will be working to get you in and out as soon as possible so you can get to your destination in a reasonable amount of time.

Watch for pedestrians – There will be thousands of people crossing the streets following the parade and fireworks. Many of them will be children. Please pay close attention.

Please follow officers’ instructions – Keep moving in the direction officers send you. The traffic plan (posted below) is designed to get visitors out of the CarmelFest venues as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Parking – Parking is permitted only in city garages, parking lots, along city streets or with the permission of a property owner. Please be respectful of private and business property. You should get permission before parking on private property or in business parking lots.

Street closures

Keep in mind that there will be several road closures that will affect traffic flow around CarmelFest.

Main Street by the Carmel High School – Main Street. is closed east of Rangeline Rd between Rangeline Rd and Keystone Parkway. Local traffic only (residents with no other route alternatives) will be permitted.

3rd Ave. SW – 3rd Ave SW will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicycles, between Autumn Dr. and Industrial Dr. This closure will be strictly enforced as a safety zone for fireworks preparation and launching.

Parade Traffic

Carmel Dr., between Keystone Way and Rangeline Rd., will close to all vehicular traffic starting at approximately 9:30am.

Rangeline Rd., between Carmel Dr. and City Center Dr., will close to all vehicular traffic starting at approximately 10:00am.

Rangeline Rd., between City Center Dr., and Main St., will close to all vehicular traffic starting at approximately 10:15am.

Main St., between Rangeline Rd. and Lexington Blvd., will close to all vehicular traffic starting at approximately 10:20am.

After the parade, officers will hold all vehicular traffic until the streets are clear of pedestrians. Traffic will be allowed to flow only in the direction away from the parade. Streets will open in succession after the parade has safely passed.

Fireworks Traffic

The CarmelFest fireworks show draws thousands of spectators. The fireworks show also signifies the end of CarmelFest. Most spectators will plan to leave immediately after the show. This mass departure slows the traffic flow. Officers will be diligently working to manage the traffic flow to keep traffic moving. The traffic plan, shown below, is designed to move traffic away from CarmelFest. Inbound traffic will not be allowed until outbound CarmelFest traffic has cleared. Please plan ahead and choose parking according to your post-fireworks destination.

For more information on CarmelFest, please visit their website at www.carmelfest.net and follow the Carmel Police Department @CarmelPD on all major social media platforms.