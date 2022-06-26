Noel’s angel prints to benefit memorial

Zionsville artist Nancy Noel devoted her life to art and trying to make an impact in children’s lives.

Sons Michael and Alex Noel Kosene are committed to honor their late mother by continuing that mission. Noel died in August 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Michael, an Indianapolis resident, and Alex, a New York resident, keep her studio going with their mother’s friend and business manager, Kathy Pierle.

“We want to keep her legacy going, and my mother had a long history of supporting children with disabilities and tragic events,” said Michael, whose Kosene & Kosene Residential, Inc., is based in Zionsville.

The Noel Studio will present proceeds from any of Noel’s Angel prints sold during the month of June to the Robb School Memorial Fund. Nineteen Robb Elementary School students and two teachers were killed May 24 by a gunman in Uvalde, Texas.

“She collected tens of thousands of letters who were touched by her artwork, or a lot of them would be parents who have lost children,” Michael said. “Either her books or her prints or something she had done had helped her through it. As we keep her legacy going, we feel it’s our responsibility to try to contribute and help.”

Michael said they sent one of their mother’s books, “I Am Wherever You Are,” to the foundation to distribute to each one of the families who lost someone in the tragic shooting.

“The only thing we can do is try to do our best to help at all,” Michael said.

Michael said a painting his mother had created called “Be Still” had a similar purpose. She had donated proceeds from that print to the Sandy Hook Foundation after a gunman killed 26 people, including 12 Sandy Hook Elementary School students and six adult school staff members, in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

For more or purchase the prints, visit NANoel.com.