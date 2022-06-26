Characters of Carmel: Meet Korean War veteran Bob Shue

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb
There are only two known students of Advance School still alive, and 94-year-old Bob Shue is one of them. He was the son of a preacher and grew up hunting and fishing to help support his large family.
Shue attended Advance for 12 years and after graduating went straight to work at Winkler’s in Lebanon. He remained with the company, moving up the professional ladder to higher positions.
During the Korean War, Shue was called into service and was a dedicated member of the U.S. Army. Within 13 months, he was promoted to master sergeant — the highest rank of a noncommissioned officer.
Shue is the proud father of three children, four step-children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Starting wage: 35 cents an hour
Favorite candy bars: Payday and Mr. Goodbar
Top 3 priorities: God, country, family
Dislikes: Artichokes
Recipe for success: Perseverance and knowing that you can do it
Pastimes: Listening to audio mysteries and romance novels, walking five miles a day, playing solitaire
Beat the odds: Recovered from COVID-19 and then immediately recovered from colon cancer
Collects: Antique toothpick holders
Describes himself: Man of God
Hero: Brother, John, who was killed in a plane crash on a bombing mission during World War II in 1944
Best memory: Family gathering around and singing while his mother played “Count Your Blessings” on the piano
