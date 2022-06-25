Active military members, veterans invited to participate in CarmelFest parade 

Hunter of Homes will pay tribute to the military men and women who have served and are serving the U.S. during the Allied Solutions CarmelFest Parade on the morning of July 4.

Bec Hunter, CarmelFest parade and media director and broker and owner of Hunter of Homes, is organizing the military tribute grand finale and searching for veterans and those currently enlisted in all military branches. Family members of military personnel are also welcome to participate, including those who have someone currently serving and unable to attend, or families who have lost a loved one in service.

Military honorees will be featured in the grand finale, and patriotic songs will be played during the parade procession. Vehicles will be available for those who cannot walk the two-mile parade route. Participants do not need to be residents of Carmel or Indiana.

To participate, contact Hunter at bec@bechunter.net or 317-407-1445.