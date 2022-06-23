Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Foundation to present Diamond Jubilee Book Ball

By Haley Miller

The Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library Foundation will host the Diamond Jubilee Book Ball Aug. 20 to celebrate 60 years of supporting the library.

The fundraiser, set for 7 to 11 p.m. at the Zionsville library location, will feature live music, games, food and drink and a live auction.

Since its first book ball event in 1962, the foundation has donated more than $1 million in grants to the library, according to a press release from the foundation. Projects have included Wi-Fi installation and bookmobile funding.

In addition to traditional print media, the library offers a wealth of online resources for the Zionsville community, such as audiobooks and newspaper subscriptions.

Co-presidents of the foundation LeeAnn Biggs and Catherine Coscia said the foundation continues to provide updated services for patrons in the 2022 landscape.

“I was so proud of how the library pivoted quickly in the pandemic to continue to serve patrons,” Coscia said.

Funds raised will be allocated toward a specific need — “Fund-a-Need” — of a new branch of the library that’s under construction in Whitestown.

Tickets for the ball start at $100. After July 20, remaining tickets will be on sale for $125.

When discussing the importance of modern libraries, Biggs and Coscia said they frequently refer to the library as a center for “life learning,” a space where people from all ages, backgrounds and interests can pick up something new.

“It just goes across all boundaries,” Biggs said. “That’s why I love libraries, because they aren’t limited to one particular group or type of person.”

“Knowledge is power,” Coscia said. “A library helps our citizens stay very knowledgeable about our community and our world.”