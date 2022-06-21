Westfield’s due date for Grand Park proposals pushed to July 25

The City of Westfield today announced it is moving its deadline for Grand Park Sports Campus purchase proposals from June 22 to July 25 to comply with state laws governing the appraisal process.

“As part of the Request For Proposal process for potential respondents interested in purchasing the Grand Park Sports Campus, or entering a public-private agreement to operate Grand Park through the RFP, appraisals are a necessary step for the sale of municipal land,” the city stated.

“Recently, the Grand Park appraisers both requested three additional weeks to complete their work. We provided them the additional time, as we are required under Indiana law, to move the process forward.”