Tad Robinson will perform Aug 31 in the Live at the Center series at the Palladium (Photo by Rich Voorhees)

Live at the Center series returns

The Center for the Performing Arts has booked a third round of its Live at the Center concert and livestream series, with nine events from July 2022 through June 2023 featuring original music by top local and regional artists.

Viewable on YouTube, Facebook and the Center’s website, Live at the Center delivers a front-row perspective on each performance, with multi-camera HD video coverage and rich stereo sound. The registration cost is pay-what-you-can with no minimum price.

Tickets for on-site performances at the Carmel venue are pay-what-you-can with a $5 minimum. Seats are on sale at thecenterpresents.org or can be purchased by 317- 843-3800. More information on tickets and viewing options is available at thecenterpresents.org/LATC.

Launched in 2020 to help support local musicians during the pandemic lockdown, the series has become a hit with fans and artists alike and a standard part of the Center’s annual schedule. To make the most of the national and international promotional opportunities afforded by the broadcast-quality livestreams, the Center provides technical support for the performances and shares the resulting concert videos with the artists for their own publicity efforts.

“With so much talent in Indiana that deserves this exposure, Live at the Center has become a valuable complement to our better-known Center Presents concert schedule of national and international artists,” stated Jeffrey C. McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “This series aligns well with our community mission and creates a pipeline of potential supporting acts for the touring artists we present at the Palladium and our other venues.”

The upcoming performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings and includes Keller &Cole, indie folk, July 27 at the Palladium; Tad Robinson, blues/soul, Aug. 31, Palladium; WHAM, classical, Sept. 28, Palladium; Marrialle Sellars Band, pop; Nov. 30, Studio Theater; Tay Bronson & The Tackle Box, country,

Jan. 25, 2023; The Tarkington; Katherine Nagy Trio with guest Tim Wright, Americana; Feb. 22, 2023, Studio Theater; Premium Blend, jazz April 26, 2023, Palladium; Public Universal Friend, indie rock, May 31, 2023, The Tarkington; Dizgo, jamtronica/funk, June 28, 2023, Palladium.

 

