Carmel City Council votes to prohibits sale of dogs, cats at pet stores 

The Carmel City Council met June 20 to vote to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores, introduce a climate action plan, review the compliance of companies receiving tax abatements and more.

What happened: The council voted 7-1 to approve on first reading an amendment to the city’s animal welfare ordinance that prohibits the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores.

What it means: The city isn’t home to any businesses that sell dogs or cats, but several that do are near Carmel’s borders. Licensed hobby breeding is still permitted in Carmel, and pet stores are permitted to partner with rescue organizations to find homes for dogs and cats.

What’s next: Violations could lead to a fine of up to $2,500.

What happened: The council introduced a resolution to adopt the Carmel Climate Action Plan.

What it means: The action plan sets greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and provides strategies to reduce emissions for government services and operations. It is part of a process that began in 2017 when the council passed a resolution pledging to reduce carbon emissions.

What’s next: The council’s finance committee will discuss the plan in detail at a future meeting. A date had not been announced as of press time.

What happened: At the request of Blue Horseshoe, the council terminated a 10-year personal property tax abatement granted to the company in 2016.

What it means: The abatement was for the installation of $1.3 million of information technology equipment, personal property that would normally be subject to taxes. The abatement was set to decrease by 10 percent each year, beginning with a 100 percent abatement in the first year.

What’s next: The company will voluntarily relinquish the remainder of its tax abatement, beginning in calendar year 2022.

What happened: The council confirmed that six of eight companies receiving tax abatements are in compliance with conditions outlined to receive the tax break.

What it means: Companies in compliance are Protective Insurance Company/Baldwin & Lyons, Belden, Inc., NextGear Capital/Dealer Services Corporation, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Schlage Lock Company and ZP Investments/Zotec Partners. Those deemed not in compliance are Atapco and Braun Corporation, but the council determined that issues related to their noncompliance were beyond control of the companies.

What happened: Councilor Jeff Worrell asked to withdraw an amendment to the city’s noise ordinance that would have moved the permitted start time for building construction from 7 to 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

What it means: Since proposing the change, Worrell said he spoke with the contractor working on the project that inspired complaints. He said the contractor agreed to delay work by an hour on weekends and holidays, so the council does not need to update the ordinance at this time.

What’s next: Worrell said he recently became aware of another contractor working on a project that has led to similar complaints, and he’s hoping to successfully resolve the issue through discussions in that case, too.