146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 to close for bridge maintenance 

The 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will be closed on or after 8 p.m. June 24 through 6 a.m. June 27 for preventative maintenance work.

INDOT contractor Weddle Brothers will put a polymeric overlay on the bridge deck to protect the surface from water and road salt damage. This overlay is expected to extend the life of the bridge deck by 10 to 15 years. The project is under the same contract that involves the 161th St. bridge over U.S. 31 that will close after the completion of the roundabout at 161st Street and Union Street.

The official detour route for the East and West bound through traffic on 146th St. will be:

Westbound 146th Street through traffic wanting to cross will head northbound on U.S. 31 to the 161th Street interchange then head back southbound on U.S. 31 to 146th Street

Eastbound 146th Street through traffic wanting to cross will head southbound on U.S. 31 to Clay Terrace Boulevard then head back northbound to Lowes Way to 146th Street

All projects are weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.