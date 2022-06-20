Zionsville parks features eight butterfly installation pieces

By Taylor Dixon

Zionsville parks are spreading their wings to visitors next month.

The butterfly trail includes eight butterfly wings stretching across Zionville’s 500 acres of parks that have been part of their recent conservation efforts. The 4-by-4-foot wings are made of durable plywood and have been painted by artists ages 15 to 54.

“The Zionville community, they like things that are a little bit unique to them. They like to see that kind of mix of art and culture,” said Mindy Murdock, director of recreation services at Zionville Parks and Recreation. “And then, of course, (there is) our close tie with our parks, and that’s a big part of being in Zionsville.”

Another thing Murdock hopes will draw people into the wings is the opportunity to take pictures with them to create their own art. She also said she hopes people will download the butterfly trail guide at zionsville-in.gov/668/Zionsville-Butterfly-Trail that leads visitors through the wings and gives a brief summary of the inspiration behind each pair.

Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron thanked the parks department in a statement for its pledge to helping the environment.

“I am grateful to our Parks Department for creating the Butterfly Trail and reaffirming our commitment to restoring habitats for the monarch butterfly,” Styron stated. “I am also excited to walk around town and see people of all ages taking selfies by the butterfly wings.”

The trail will be available until July 31 at parks across Zionsville as well as the library, Town Hall plaza and SullivanMunce Cultural Center.