City of Noblesville reminds residents of fireworks ordinance 

Fourth of July seems to be a holidays people celebrate for several days, and residents often hear fireworks well before and after the holiday passes. The City of Noblesville’s fireworks ordinance outlines what is permitted when it comes to the common holiday celebration.

The ordinance states fireworks used within city limits are permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8 and July 9; between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight July 4 and between the hours of 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Fireworks use is restricted to use on property owned by the user. Fireworks are not permitted on city-owned property, parks, roads, easements or other publicly owned property without specific approval from the fire chief.  To legally set off fireworks, the user must be 18 or be under adult supervision.

