Carmel Runners Club awards scholarships

The Carmel Runners Club scholarship program continues to lend a hand to area students.

In the 10‐year history of the club, the nonprofit has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to local students.

The five 2022 graduates to receive the $1,000 scholarships included two Westfield High School graduates, Hannah Pensyl, who will attend Purdue University, and Parker Provost, who heads to the University of Southern Indiana. The other three scholarship winners were Jamie Klavon, Carmel High School, Xavier University; Zoe Dinius, Noblesville High School, Taylor University; and Sydney Smith, Guerin Catholic, Purdue University. Smith is a Carmel resident.

Norm Campbell, chair of the CRC Scholarship Committee, said the nonprofit considered 17 applicants. The criteria included grades, an essay about the impact of running and having a healthy lifestyle and recommendation letters.

“It is so great to be part of an organization that focuses on helping with community health but also supporting the education of our youth.” Campbell said.

A four-year varsity runner at CHS in cross country and track and field, Klavon competed in the state finals each year in cross county and made the state track meet as a senior. She will continue her cross country and track careers at Xavier.

“CRC is an amazing club, well known in Carmel and Hamilton County, and the scholarship will help to offset the rising costs of college tuition and housing,” Klavon said.

Pensyl said the scholarship is a blessing because it helps her build a financial foundation that allows her to continue her education long term.

“I am looking to potentially continue my education through medical or dental school, so beginning this journey with financial assistance will relieve a lot of stress for me and my family,” she said.

Carmel Runners Club, which was founded in 2012, is focused on helping the community learn about healthy living through running, walking and social activities.