Noblesville council hears introduction to proposed townhome development, approves tax abatements

The Noblesville Common Council heard an introduction for a proposed townhome development and approved several tax abatements, among other business items, at its June 14 meeting. For more, visit cityofnoblesville.org.

What happened: The council heard an introduction to a change-of-zoning request for 5 acres at 1255 S. 16th St.

What it means: If approved, the rezone would allow for construction of a proposed multifamily residential development consisting of 53 townhomes. Each townhome is two stories high and has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Family Promise of Hamilton County expects many of the development’s residents to be clients of Family Promise, which is a life-coaching and counseling nonprofit based in Noblesville. Many of the units, if approved, will be subsidized.

What happened: The council unanimously approved a tax abatement for Industrial Dielectrics.



What it means: Industrial Dielectrics is a longstanding Noblesville business that has developed a global market. The company plans construction of a 122,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Washington Business Park east of Ind. 37. The tax abatement is for real and personal property. Industrial Dielectrics anticipates to retain 89 full-time positions and add 25 full-time positions with the new building.

What happened: The council unanimously approved a personal property tax abatement for Noble Industries.

What it means: Noble Industries, a 54-year-old Noblesville company, plans to expand its business operations with a 15,000-square foot addition.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an amendment to the corporate campus planned development district in Washington Business Park.

What it means: IDI Composites is constructing a new headquarters in Washington Business Park. The amendment will allow for IDI Composites to permit vehicular traffic in the development in an area where vehicular traffic was previously prohibited.

What happened: The council unanimously approved three voluntary annexations.

What it means: The first annexation was to annex 7.63 acres at 1610 Field Dr. into the City of Noblesville. The site is for a new tennis facility for Noblesville Schools. The second annexation was of 21.8 acres east of Union Chapel Road and north of 166th Street. The site is for Stony Bluffs residential development, which was previously approved by council. The third annexation was of 120 acres south of Ind. 38 and west of Boden Road. The site is for the Silo Ridge development, which was previously approved by council.

What happened: The council heard an introduction for an appropriations request in the downtown development fund for Levinson parking garage signage.

What it means: If approved, up to $90,000 will be budgeted for wayfinding signs within the Levinson parking garage.