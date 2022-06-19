Meyer Najem celebrates 35 years in business

Fishers-based Meyer Najem Construction celebrated its 35th anniversary June 4 at Traders Point Creamery in Zionsville. The construction firm primarily serves clients in the health care, municipal, corporate and senior living sectors.

Co-founders Anthony Najem, Indianapolis, and Karl Meyer, Zionsville, originally met at Purdue University as fraternity brothers in the mid-1980s. They founded the company in 1987. Since then, Meyer Najem has completed several high-profile projects, including the Nickel Plate Trail, Humane Society for Hamilton County, Crew Carwash’s corporate headquarters and multiple Veterans Affairs outpatient clinics.

Meyer Najem is working on portions of the new IU Health downtown medical campus expansion, among many other projects.

“When we started the company, it was really based on a trusted friendship between Karl and I, which has led to what I will call a successful 35 years of being in the general construction business,” Najem said. “Part of what our vision was, was to execute a company that was very polished and approached the delivery of construction in more of a professional way.”

Meyer said he’s most proud of the environment the company has created for its employees.

“It’s been really a great ride, needless to say,” Meyer said. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is that we have created an environment that people feel welcome and appreciated and they can grow and expand in their professional careers. We have some people that have been with us for their entire career.”

Looking ahead, Najem and Meyer want to continue mentoring the company’s young executive team.

“I’m really excited to see where they want to take it the next 35 years,” Meyer said. “We want to help the next generation executive team develop their vision and execute on that. It is going to be really exciting.”

Meyer and Najem started their company by renting space in Marion County. They moved the business to Fishers in 1997 and then constructed the company’s headquarters at 11787 Lantern Rd., Fishers, in 2014.

“Time flies when you’re having fun,” Najem said.

For more, visit meyer-najem.com.