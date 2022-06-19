Gardens of Zionsville tour set

The Gardens of Zionsville will make a much-needed return this year.

The SullivanMunce Cultural Center fundraiser hasn’t been held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All our events and programming are especially important, now more than ever before,” SullivanMunce Cultural Center Executive Director Cynthia Young said. “(COVID-19) put a damper on in-person events and programming since 2020.”

The Gardens of Zionsville tour, which has been held for more than 20 years, is set for 10 a.m to 4 p.m. June 25. There are seven gardens on the tour. Visitors also can bid on potted planters donated by local nurseries and gardens.

“The gardens are throughout Zionsville,” Young said. “We have gardens in the Village, Sugarbush, Fox Hollow and Stonegate (neighborhoods) this year. There are also surprise vegetable gardens as a bonus this year.”

The event will start with a kick-off party from 6 to 8 p.m. June 24. Tickets are $45 or $250 for patron tickets, which includes a $250 patron ticket, two admissions and recognition at the event.

“It is a nice way to start the event and to thank the homeowners/gardeners, volunteers and sponsors,” Young said.

“Flora & Fauna” is new this year as the juried art exhibit.

“We sent a call-out to Indiana artists to submit art that depicted flora, fauna, or a combination of both,” Young said. “The artists could submit up to three pieces to be juried. We received an overwhelming number of entries from over 42 artists statewide and 69 pieces were accepted into the show.”

Young said among the entries are artists from Carmel, Fishers, Westfield and Zionsville.

The cost of advance reservations for Gardens of Zionsville is $15 and are available until June 25. The cost the day of the event is $20. Admission for children 10 and under is $5.

For tickets, visit SullivanMunce.org/garden-tour.