ATI Live! presents vaudeville cabaret

Actors Theatre of Indiana is bringing Darrin Murrell and John Vessels back to the stage in Carmel, but this time on the Feinstein’s stage at the Hotel Carmichael. Murrell and Vessels joined pianist Brent Marty starring in ATI’s production of “The Big Bang” in early 2022.

Murrell and Vessels are veterans of musical theater and comedy stages locally, regionally, and nationally. “JUST A COUPLE OF FOOLS: A Vaudeville Cabaret!” is set for 7:30 p.m. June 23. The show, presented by ATI Live!, celebrates the history of comedy with songs, jokes and sketches from the Golden Age of entertainment.

Murrell and Vessels are joined again by Marty for an evening of music and comedy paying tribute to the Vaudeville Stars of the 1920’s. The rapid-fire, nostalgic performance combines slapstick humor, outrageous physical comedy, hilarious novelty songs and old-time favorites.

The show features classic comedy routines from Abbott & Costello, Hope & Crosby, Laurel & Hardy and The Marx Brothers as well as more than 20 songs including “Ain’t She Sweet,” “Hello My Baby,” “Toot, Toot Tootsie” and “By the Light of the Silvery Moon.”