Noah Breitwieser goes down the waterslide at Inlow Park. The park recently reopened at 6310 E. Main St. with a new splash pad, year-round restrooms, pickleball courts, an expanded parking lot and more. Meadowlark Park, west of the Monon Greenway north of Main Street, also recently reopened with new playground equipment, pickleball courts, an accessible boardwalk and more. Some areas of Meadowlark Park are still under construction. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

