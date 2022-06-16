Current Publishing
A rendering for the proposed medical campus northeast of U.S. 31 and 191st Street. (Image courtesy of the City of Westfield)  

Westfield council to consider medical campus, bond for Union Square parking garage

The Westfield City Council heard introductions for four new agenda items at its June 13 meeting. Introductions included updating the traffic ordinance, the issuance of $12.25 million in bonds, an amendment to allow for a medical pavilion and an amendment to the Woods, Robinson, Briggs project.

What happened: The council received an annual update to the city’s traffic ordinance.

What it means: Director of Public Works Johnathon Nail gave the update. He said the ordinance allows the police department to enforce regulations on streets as development occurs in Westfield.

What’s next: The council is expected to vote on the traffic ordinance at its June 27 meeting.

 

What happened: The council heard an introduction to an ordinance authorizing the city to issue bonds related to the Union Square parking garage project.

What it means: The ordinance states the city shall issue $12.25 million in taxable economic development lease rental revenue bonds for the project. The bond proceeds will be loaned to the city’s building corporation for the purpose of financing the garage.

What’s next: The council will vote on the ordinance at its June 27 meeting.

 

What happened: The council heard an introduction for a proposed amendment in architectural standards in the Midtown at Westfield planned unit development.

What it means: The amendment outlines modified architectural standards for a proposed medical pavilion building at U.S. 31 and 191st Street.

What’s next: The Advisory Plan Commission will consider the proposal at its July 5 meeting.

 

What happened: The council heard an amendment to the Woods, Robinson, Briggs planned unit development.

What it means: The amendment proposes to add 4.5 acres of additional real estate to the project and modifies general regulations for the project’s water feature and park/trailhead standards.

What’s next: The Advisory Plan Commission will hear about the proposed amendment at its July 5 meeting.

