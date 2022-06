Editor,

Seeing and hearing Matthew McConaughey’s impassioned address to the press in the White House briefing room, I began thinking about Hollywood actors who fought as heroes in World War II: Paul Newman, Audie Murphy, Jimmy Stewart, Clark Gable among them. They fought with weapons aboard planes, ships and submarines. Audrey Hepburn and Josephine Baker served in the resistance in Europe. All these years later, we have an actor fighting with words of truth – against weapons.

Patsy Bares, Carmel