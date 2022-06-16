Carmel could move building construction start time from 7 to 8 a.m. on weekends, holidays

Carmel residents who live near buildings under construction may soon lose a little less sleep.

The city council will introduce an amendment to its noise ordinance June 20 that would push back the time for construction noise to begin from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays. Construction noise must end by 9 p.m. every day, which will be unchanged.

Councilor Jeff Worrell, a sponsor of the ordinance, said he’s been receiving complaints about the early start time from neighbors of an ongoing project, and with others expected to begin soon he said it made sense to consider the changes now.

“Our law doesn’t distinguish between weekends and weekdays,” he said. “7 a.m. seems reasonable to me on a Tuesday, but on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays we’re (proposing) to bump it to 8 a.m.”

Another proposed update would push back the start time for rubbish collection using mechanical equipment on weekends and holidays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.