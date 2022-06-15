Carmel doctor, team to participate in Swim Around Key West

Dr. Tim Kelly and a team of four other swimmers will participate in the June 18 12.5-mile Swim Around Key West, an endurance swim around the island of Key West, Fla., to raise money for Dove Recovery House.

Kelly hopes he and his team, comprised of swimmers from Fishers and Zionsville, will raise $100,000 for Dove Recovery House, an Indianapolis-based recovery housing program for women. Kelly, a medical director of addiction treatment services at Community Health Network, has devoted his nearly 40-year career to the field addiction medicine.

“I am a big fan of the level of care the Dove provides, which is long-term supportive housing,” Kelly said. “It’s the best women recovery house in Indiana that I’m aware of. They have a staff, they have treatment. Many of the women have been caught up in the correctional system, and almost all the women have trauma and addiction both, so their needs are huge.”

Kelly said the average length of stay at Dove Recovery House is six months. The services are free for clients.

Funds raised from the Swim Around Key West will go toward the Dove Recovery House Groundbreaking Impact Capital Campaign, a project proposing a 5,000-square-foot expansion to add 15 residential beds to the facility.

For more or to donate, visit secure.givelively.org/donate/dove-recovery-house-for-women/swimming-the-keys-for-recovery.