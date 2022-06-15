Noblesville Schools names new superintendent

As of July 1, Noblesville Schools will have a new leader. The Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees on June 15 unanimously approved Daniel Hile as the district’s new superintendent. Supt. Beth Niedermeyer will retire June 30.

Hile hails from Smith-Green Community Schools in Churubusco, where he has served as superintendent for five years. He was named the 2022 Northeastern Indiana Superintendent of the Year. Prior to his time as superintendent, Hile worked as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in Churubusco. He taught music education and show choir.

Hile said his biggest challenge will be moving into a new community.

“Very few people in the Noblesville community know me,” he said. “We will do our best to make connections quickly and get to know everyone.”

Hile said he has a relationship-driven leadership style. The Smith-Green Community Schools district has 1,200 students. Noblesville Schools has 10,200 students.

“I would hope that everything I’ve learned along the way will be useful in this new role,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll bring a lot of things with me. Things operate at a different scale in a district of this size. The team is a great team here. I already know that. I’m excited to lean on them and learn from them and learn how things operate.”

Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees President Joe Forgey said the board listened to the Noblesville community when selecting Hile to succeed Niedermeyer.

“The Noblesville community told us they wanted a trustworthy, approachable school leader with strong communication and problem-solving skills,” Forgey stated in a press release. “Dan rose to the top of our candidate pool as someone who exhibited not only these strengths, but who also brings skills in planning, engagement and financial management. We’re happy to welcome him to the Noblesville Schools family and are confident he will continue to grow our success into the future.”

Hile has served on several boards, including the American Association of School Administrators, Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, Northeast Indiana Public Schools Association, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the Purdue University Educational Leadership and Policy Studies Advisory Board. He also has collaborated with the Whitley County Economic Development Council, Churubusco Rotary Club, Churubusco Chamber of Commerce, Churubusco Redevelopment Council and the Churubusco Main Street Committee.

In addition to a doctorate in educational leadership from Purdue University, where he has served as a guest lecturer, Hile also holds a master’s degree in education administration from Indiana University Fort Wayne and a bachelor’s degree in music education from Indiana University.

Hile, his wife Jana, and their two children plan to relocate to Noblesville. His son will attend Noblesville High School and his daughter will be a college student.

